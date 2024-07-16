Clear
Herd, Adam

By Charise Jim

Adam Michael Herd, age 46 of Twain Harte, California, born September 4, 1977 in Sonora, California, passed away July 8, 2024 in Mi Wuk Village, California. Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM at Calvary Chapel, 19940 Soulsbyville Road, Soulsbyville, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

  • Date of Death: 07/08/2024
  • Age: 46
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM at Calvary Chapel, 19940 Soulsbyville Road, Soulsbyville, California.

