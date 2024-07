Steven Thomas Kubas, age 84 of Sonora, California, born November 24, 1939 in Monterey Park, California, passed away July 7, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and at his request no services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

