Ollie Gean Eaton (Geanie Eaton), born January 10, 1935 in Long Beach CA, passed away July 9, 2024 at her Residence in Sonora CA, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation services

Date of Death: 07/09/2024

07/09/2024 Age: 89

89 Residence: Sonora, CA