Moyle, Edward

Edward Moyle 1936-2024 passed away at Golden Care in Sonora after a short illness. Born in Jamestown and raised in Rawhide went to Rawhide Grammar School and Sonora High. His first job was at the Purity Grocery Store in Sonora then sold cars for Ms. Gowen Ford Mercury. He opened his first card room in the Pastime Pool Table and Card room in downtown Sonora. He married Barbara Tate with her two daughters. Virginia and Susan in 1961. Together they went on to open and operate several other card rooms, the Mono Inn on HWY 108, then the Louver and The Nineties in downtown Sonora. THey also started a Juke Box, vending, pool table and arcade business. They did stop long enough to have a son, Tim, in 1966. They also added four other bar and cardrooms in other mountain communities. After divorcing in 1979 they both remarried. Eddie to Deniece Cooper with daughter Shanna, in 1982 then moving to Modesto. He opened and operated three more card rooms. They had two sons Michael and Adam. After another divorce he in 1996, He knew when to hold-em and when to fold-em and changed course getting into Discount Grocery and Merchandise, then flea marketing. Always making sure to provide for his family.

He and his little dog “B.G” moved back to Jamestown in 2012 finishing his working life in flea marketing here in Tuolumne Co. After retiring he spent a lot of time at Chicken Ranch Cassino. When his eyesight made him stop driving he would actually often walk from Jamestown to Chicken Ranch. Still a gambler at heart. He leaves behind brother and sister in-laws Jack and Myrna Moyle sons Tim, Michael and Adam and step-children Shanna, Patrick and Shyann.