Keenom, Keith

Keith Neil Keenom born April 29, 1950 in Modesto, CA died peacefully at his home on June 2, 2024, at the age of 74 after battling a fast aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma.

Keith was raised with horses and enjoyed countless horse-pack trips into the high country with family, friends, and as a guide leading horse pack trip excursions. He often day worked cattle with various rancher friends; gathering, roping, branding, and doctoring. He actively participated in the twice annual cattle drive from Merced to Cherry Valley for the Erickson Cattle Company.

Keith was born into a musically gifted family; playing and singing with his dad, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, and grand parents. This music gift was passed to his daughter and grandsons. He carried on his family’s music legacy by being involved in several different bands over the years, most recently the Sierra Mountain Band and his own Mountain Fever Band, being hired to play for numerous weddings, outdoor events, and many local resorts. Keith enjoyed participating in many music festivals, bluegrass camp outs, and traveling extensively with various close-knit musician friends.

Keith worked for the County Road Department as a heavy equipment operator and retired as Foreman after 23 years. He has been well known and loved by the local community.

Keith had a deep love for our Lord Jesus Christ and was passionate about sharing the great love that Jesus has for each and every individual.