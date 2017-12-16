TAYLOR, ARLENE JOAN

Arlene Joan Taylor passed away Saturday, December 16th in Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Arlene worked as a secretary at Kaiser Engineers and Occidental Life Insurance Company in Oakland before getting married. She volunteered for many year at Curtis Creek Grammar School as a teacher’s aide and librarian, and worked one-on-one with children who had reading difficulties. Arlene also volunteered at the 49er Church Thrift Shop and for several years at Sonora Regional Medical Center’s Information desk. She was a member of the Mother Singers for many years and an active member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) for over 30 years. Arlene and her husband Frank traveled to Norway, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama Canal, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska. She loved gardening on her property in Sonora, sewing, cooking, backpacking and camping.Arlene is survived by her husband of 63 years,Frank Richard Taylor, her children: Russell Glenn Taylor or Spokane, WA, Douglas Edward Taylor or Tuolumne, CA, and Ann Louise Taylor Crane of Sonora, CA. Six grandchildren; Benjamin Taylor or Spokane, Wa, Amber Taylor or Santa Rosa, Ca, Kevin Taylor of Portola Valley, CA, Kelly Mermod of Sonora, CA, Clay Mermod of Jamestown, CA, and Clay Taylor of Reno, NV., one great grandchild, and one brother Roger Christensen of Incline Village, NV. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/16/2017

12/16/2017 Age: 83

83 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.