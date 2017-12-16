GLEASON, KATHLEEN MARY

Kathleen (Kay) Mary Gleason passed away Saturday, December 16th and was welcomed into heaven by her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kay was a native of New Zealand and came to the United States in 1970 when she married Jack Gleason. Since 1973 her entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord and loving her family and friends. Her heart’s desire was for everyone she met to see and feel the love of God through her words and actions, and everyone who knew her would agree that they did. After three and a half years of struggle with illness, Kay stepped into eternity and is now forever healed and happy. She leaves behind her loving husband of 47 years, Jack L. Gleason, her son, Mark Gleason and daughter, Mandy Myrick, along with three grandchildren, Eli and Isaac Gleason and Macie Myrick, and three sisters, Anne Fitzgerald, Helen McMenamin , and Trisha Fitzgerald, and her brother Jed Fitzgerald. We will miss her but have not said a final farewell to Kay because we await our reunion with her in the kingdom of our great God!

Sonora Services: Celebration of Kay's life to be held on Thursday, December 28th at 11:30am at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd. Sonora, CA.