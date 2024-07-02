Summers, Bobby

Developer Bobby Richard Summers passed away peacefully in his home on June 20th, 2024. He leaves behind his wife Jacquie Summers, a son and daughter and their spouses, Kirk and Misty Summers, Kebra and Dave Stapp, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and step children Dave and Wendy Laski, Chris and Vicky Nugiers, 5 grandchildren and a great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Summers in 2004. He was a generous husband, father, grandfather & friend.

Bob came from very humble beginnings but he believed there was no goal he set for himself that he could not achieve; no deal he could not put together. He had a great sense of humour, loved to dance and travel near and far. Bob was more than a businessman or real estate developer. He was a builder with a vision. He had dreams and he worked to make them a reality. He was passionate and demanding, always expecting the best from others but even more from himself. He was known to make what might at first seem impossible the new reality for himself and others. His legacy lives on in his family and those who live in and enjoy the communities he created.