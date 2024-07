Delores L. Zolezzi (Dee), 88, of Copperopolis, CA, born October 14, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away June 26, 2024, at Skyline Place, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services

