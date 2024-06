Patricia “Pat” Ann Bird of Jamestown, California Born February 13, 1942 in Portland, Oregon passed away Friday, June 14, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora – Sierra Care Center. Cremation is planned, no services, with burial in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangments

