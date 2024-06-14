Boothe, Elaine

Elaine Booth was born October 15, 1949 to Lorraine and Anthony Poderzay and passed away June 6, 2024. She grew up in Pittsburg, CA. She moved to Tuolumne County with her husband David in 1972. Together they raised their family and owned Casa Sin Nombre, a local favorite restaurant. Elaine loved painting, drawing, doing anything creative. She also loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David. Her daughter Amber Boothe and son-in-law Tom London, sons, Shaun Boothe and Allen Boothe and her adoptive son Balele Shoka.

She loved her two granddaughters, Alayna Boothe-Drennen and Maya London, dearly.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Eloise Costanza and her brother-in-law Joe Costanza, Jennifer Constanza and Hyoung Hamm and her nieces, Paige Garcia-Webb, Lilanna Costanza and nephew Mark Garcia.