Munoz, Casimiro (Cas)

Casimiro (Cas) Munoz, Born October 14, 1931 in San Leandro CA passed away June 9, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center Sonora CA. Married for 43 years to Barbara Munoz, nine grandchildren. Baseball and Football coach 42 years, baseball field named for him- San Leandro High School Avid fisherman. Enjoyed golf. Member and past President Brentwood Lake Club. Teacher three years at Petaluma, 30 years at San Leandro High School 12 years Summerville High School- 45 years total. Four trips to Hawaii, three with San Leandro varsity baseball teams and one with Summerville High School for tournament with other teams. Donations accepted to Summerville High School baseball program. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services

Date of Death: 06/09/2024

06/09/2024 Age: 92

92 Residence: Sonora, CA