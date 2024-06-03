Kraus, Edward

Edward “Eddie” Kraus, age 95 of Twain Harte passed away on May 28. He was a gentle caring gentleman with traditional values and thought that women should be treated with special reverence. He had a sparkle in his blue eyes and an impish grin that enhanced his wonderful sense of humor. He was born in Turtle Creek Pennsylvania the youngest of seven children. He moved with his family in the mid-1940’s. They settled in the San Fernando Valley in the small town of San Fernando. He graduated from San Fernando High School. His favorite activities were photography woodworking golf hiking and traveling. He worked for forty years at Jorgensen Steel in Los Angeles. He married the love of his live Alice Kraus on June 15 1957. She also graduated from San Fernando High. For 66 years they enjoyed vacationing in National Parks and traveling to various locations around the world. They moved to Twain Harte in 1988 and he was loved by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 5, 2024. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.