Johnson, Thomas “Tom” Gary

Thomas “Tom” Gary Johnson, age 84 of La Grange, California, born April 14, 1940 in Great Falls, Montana, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Modesto, California. Funeral Services with Marine Military Honors will be held Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10 AM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/27/2024

04/27/2024 Age: 84

84 Residence: La Grange, CA