Robert Ritchey, age 78 from Columbia, CA born July 16, 1945 in Kansas City, KS passed away April 18, 2024. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Terzich and Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home.

Date of Death: 04/18/2024

04/18/2024 Age: 78

78 Residence: Columbia, CA