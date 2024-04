Richard “Rich” Thomas Armstrong, age 79 of Copperopolis, California, born March 25, 1945 in Mesa, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation with interment with Military Honors in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

