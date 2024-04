Barbara Ann Balestrieri, age 86 of Sonora, California (formerly of Coulterville), born May 10, 1937 in San Francisco, California, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at Meadowview Manor in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/22/2024

04/22/2024 Age: 86

86 Residence: Sonora, CA