Slicton, Stanley David “Dave Slick”

Stanley David “Dave Slick” Slicton, age 83 of Sonora, California, born February 2, 1941 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11 AM with visitation time from 9 to 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St in Sonora, California. Burial with Military Honors will be in Shaws Flat Cemetery.

