Frances Angelica, age 98 of Sonora CA, born January 16, 1926 in Honolulu HI, passed away April 16, 2024 at her residence in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted With Cremation Arrangements. No Services will be held at the request of the Deceased.

