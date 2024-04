Roger Henry Wagstaff, age 83, born July 5, 1940 in Fuquay Varina NC., passed away April 18, 2024 at his residence in Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services.

