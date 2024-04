Porter, Duane Edwin

Duane Edwin Porter, age 81 of Sonora, California, born October 2, 1942 in Oakland, California, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, California. Cremation and private inurnment have been held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

Date of Death: 02/27/2024

02/27/2024 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, CA