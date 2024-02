Ronald “Ron” Charles Yates, age 82 of Twain Harte, California, born May 7, 1941 in San Francisco, California, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. At his request, Cremation is planned and there are to be no services. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

