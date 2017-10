Patricia Mangiaracina passed away Friday, October 13th at her residence in Tuolumne, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 24th at 4pm at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne, CA.