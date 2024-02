Arnold William Hodge, age 82, of Sonora CA passed away February 3, 2024 at Emmanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Ca. There will be a graveside service at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, Ca. on Tuesday, February 13th at 1pm. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

82 Residence: Sonora, CA