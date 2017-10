Irving H. “Ozzie” Osborn passed away Tuesday, October 10th at Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/10/2017

10/10/2017 Age: 88

88 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, November 4th at 2pm at Church of the 49ers in Columbia, CA.