Mary Frances Wood passed away Monday, October 9th in Valley Sub-Acute & Rehabilitation Hospital, Modesto, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Services: A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 16th from 6-8 pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora, CA. Burial will be in Neosho I.O.O.F. Cemetary in Neosho, Missouri.