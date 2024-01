Roger Earnest McDonald, age 87 of Sonora, California, born July 9, 1936 in Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

