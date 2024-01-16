Hobbs, Lysbeth “Betty” Annette Hobbs

Lysbeth “Betty” Annette Hobbs, age 92 of Sonora, California, born June 22, 1931 of Burbank, California, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 11 AM at Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church, 40 North Forest Road, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

