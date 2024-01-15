Pearson, Kathline Ruth

Kathline Ruth Pearson, age 67 of Coulterville, California, born August 4, 1956 in Modesto, California, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at her residence in Coulterville, California. Funeral Services were held Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Coulterville Christian Fellowship Church in Coulterville, California and Cremation will follow. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral and Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/09/2024

01/09/2024 Age: 67

67 Residence: Coulterville, CA