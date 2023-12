Debra “Debi” Marie Martin, born August 8, 2023 at Los Angeles, California passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in Dambacher Mountain Memorial in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.