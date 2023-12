Richard “Rick” Fox Jr. died Nov 3, 2023 at his sisters residence in Fairfield. A visitation will be held Thursday 12/7 At 5pm At Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home With A Rosary Following At 6pm. Mass Will Take Place On Friday 12/8 At Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel In Big Oak Flat At 10am With Burial To Follow In Coulterville City Cemetery.

Terzich & Wilson Handling Arrangements

Date of Death: 12/03/2023

12/03/2023 Age: 71

71 Residence: Coulterville, CA