Barbara Ann Thiessen age 83 of Sonora, CA, born in San Francisco, CA, passed away Nov 18, 2023 at Adventist Health in Sonora, CA. There will be no services at her request. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

