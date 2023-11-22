Sagaser, Rosamond (Betty) Martindale

Rosamond (Betty) Martindale (Davis) Sagaser was born on March 14, 1938 in West

Point, New York, and passed away on November 3, 2023 in Columbia, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoy D. Davis and Rosamond Martindale

Davis, her husband, Robert Lee Sagaser, jr., her sister Margaret Jane Wallace and

her son, Gregory Allan Lee. She is survived by her step-sons, Matthew Lee Sagaser

and Joseph Warren Sagaser; her daughters-in-law Marie Louise (Johansen) Sagaser

and Jennifer Michelle (Singleton) Sagaser; her sister-in-law, Janet (Ellsey) Sagaser;

nephews Brian Daniel Sagaser and Eric Jacob Sagaser; her grandsons Josiah

Jonathan Moberly, Nicholas Kendall Sagaser, Joseph Wesley Sagaser and Colton

James Sagaser and granddaughters Bethany Ann Moberly, Caitlin Makenzie Stuber,

Deanna Marie Stuber, and Lucy Joan Hoelting; her great-grandsons Daniel Hartvig

Gonzalez and Joseph Waylon Sagaser; and her great-granddaughters Kira Luna

Luton, Milennah Marie Sagaser, Skyler Ray Hay and Aurora Marie Hay.

Betty met Bob in Turlock at a square dance in January 44 years ago. They married

that November and celebrated 43 year of marriage this past year. They resided in

Manteca for just over 30 years. Her career included 40+ years working in education

as a teacher and counselor in three different school districts. After her retirement

from the school district, she ran the high school diploma program at the San

Joaquin County jail. Following her retirement from the jail, they bought a home in

Columbia where she resided until her death.

In Manteca, Betty was a docent at the Manteca Histroical Society and a square

dancer (serving as the editor for 12 years of The Promenader — Central California

Square Dance Association’s monthly square dance publication — and an active

member for years on the committees for both Cup o’ Gold and Wing Ding, even

serving as chairman for each of those). She also became a Draggin’ Wagon RVer in

1986, chairing a weekend outing almost every year, as well as leading their annual

wagon train (10-16 day outings) six different years.

Betty enjoyed good theatre and had an unending wanderlust. They started going

to Ashland, Oregon, in 1983 and drove that route almost every year, only missing

two, until “COVID hit.” They also began traveling, and over their 43 years visited all

50 states, may several times; and made trips, some through cruises, to Europe,

northern Africa, Asia, the British Isles and Mexico.

Columbia became Betty’s home 13 years ago. Betty and Bob quickly became

members of the Church of the 49ers in Columbia, and she soon took up quilting.

Betty followed the footsteps of her mother and joined PEO in 2013. With her

bubbly personality showing through, she inevitably left the people she

encountered everywhere with a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts.

This gentle, delightful and thoughtful person will be sorely missed.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, November 29th at 11:00 am

at the Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson Street, Columbia, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family is would a appreciate a 12 inch quilt block in memory

of Betty’s love of quilting.