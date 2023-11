Thomas Derek McCurdy (Derek), age 59 of Mi Wuk, CA, born October 21,1964 in Atlanta Georgia, passed away November 16, 2023 at Adventist Health in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

