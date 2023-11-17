Santos Jr., Carl Mathew

Carl Mathew Santos Jr., age 88 of Groveland, CA, born April 30, 1935 in Modesto, CA, passed away November 14, 2023 at Adventist Health in Sonora, CA. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Barnum, Grandson’s John Barnum (Becky), Russ Barnum (Sarah), Great-grandchildren, Candee, Paige, Luke, Mesa, Lelah and Newt Barnum. Preceded in death by his wife Audrey and son Paul Santos.

Carl loved living in Groveland and being in the mountains where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Carl loved his family very much and will be truly missed.

Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11 AM at Oak Grove-Divide Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, California. Terzich and Wilson have been entrusted with the arrangements.