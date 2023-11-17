Bowin, James Robert

James Robert Bowin passed away November 2, 2023 in Upland, California. He was born May 26, 1923 in Greenwood, Missouri to David Earl and Mary Agnes Barron Bowin. He served ln the Us Navy during WWII as a carrier qualified of the Grumman F6F and TBM Avenger torpedo bombers.

In 1951 he married his loving wife Barbara Hush in Marysville, Ohio. Soon after, the couple moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where Jim worked in a car agency and later as an insurance broker. Jim received a business degree from Cal Poly in 1970 and began work as a financial analyst for the Department of Corrections in Sacramento. In 1971 Jim and family moved to Davis, CA where he lived until his retirement in 1986.

After retiring, Jim and Barbara found a lovely hillside property above Sonora to call their new home. They loved their Church of the 49ers in Columbia, where they were both very active participants. Jim’s interests included instrumental music, photography, family history, and gardening. Jim is survived by his 3 children, Laurie (and Joe) Barnes of Upland, Anne (and Hans) Fors of Citrus Heights, and Jim Neil Bowin of San Francisco. Also he is survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his wife Barbara, his daughter Julie of Paradise, CA (whose partner Debbie Wilson survives) and quite recently his siblings Esther Alley of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and David Earl Bowin II of San Luis Obispo, CA. Services will be private.