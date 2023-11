Hattie Florence Nichols Bishop, age 84 of Sonora, California, born June 4, 1939 in Mesa, Colorado, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center Modesto. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/06/2023

11/06/2023 Age: 84

84 Residence: Sonora, CA