Carline ‘Peggy’ Ambrose, age 83 of Sonora, California, born April 13, 1940 in Alamosa, Colorado, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Rockville Cemetery in Fairfield, California.

