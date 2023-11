Eastlack, Edgar “Lynn”

Edgar “Lynn” Eastlack, age 91 of Jamestown, California, born July 24, 1932 in Sonora, California, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California. Private Burial will be in Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, California.

