Barbara Frances Rowney, age 85 of Sonora, California, born March 11, 1938 in Alameda, California, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11 AM at the Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

