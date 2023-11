John Nelson Hollomon Jr. age 55 of Sonora CA, born October 12, 1968 in Sonora CA., passed away October 29,2023 in Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home Entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/29/2023

10/29/2023 Age: 55

55 Residence: Sonora, CA