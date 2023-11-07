Eastlack, Edgar “Lynn”

Edgar “Lynn” Eastlack born July 24, 1932 in Sonora, CA passed away Nov. 1, 2023. He fought in the Korean Conflict, received Bronze Star Medal. He was a military instructor in Japan for a year, and Honor Guard in Germany one year. He worked until retirement at the California Division of Forestry, now known as Calfire as a heavy fire equipment operator. He was an avid Civil War and World War II buff. When he was younger he kept his yard immaculately. He fell in love with flying, so at one point he got his pilot’s license and even bought a small plane. He was a great chauffeur of grand children to and from activities. He was a devoted husband, father and grand father. He had a mischievous sense of humor and loved to tease people especially his family. He was a great lover of dogs, he always had one, since childhood. He was in the first kindergarten class to attend the new Columbia Elementary School. He lived in Columbia until he joined the military, where his parents owned Eastlacks Red and White Grocery Store, and his mother was mayor before it became a State Park.

Date of Death: 11/01/2023

11/01/2023 Age: 91

91 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Nov 17th at 1 P.M. at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home