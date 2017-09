James “Jim” Edmond Cruson passed away Monday, September 18th at Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 23rd at 1:00pm at the Mormon Church on Hillsdale Drive, Sonora, CA.