Knigge, Dorothea H. (Mittmann)

Dorothea H. (Mittmann) Knigge of Phoenix Lake, California, was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Praetz, Germany, second child of Paul and Margarete Mittmann. She succumbed to Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9, 2023, while in the arms of Richard, her husband of 54 years, at their home. Dorothea spent her first years in Darmstadt, Germany. In 1953 her family emigrated to Anaheim, California, where, after learning some English, she began her American education. Dorothea attended schools in Orange County, California, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Cal State University. After working at a number of jobs, she returned to college at age 50 and became certified in geographic information systems, a profession at which she excelled for more than 20 years, 17 with the County of Tuolumne. Dorothea was an accomplished lady, having been a model, ski instructor, clothing buyer and a master designer in floral arranging. She had command of four languages. She and Richard traveled to a dozen states, Canada and Mexico. Dorothea accompanied her parents when returning to visit her birthplace in Germany. A lifelong Lutheran, Dorothea was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sonora for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ann-Margarete Mittmann. She is survived by husband, Richard; and three daughters, Jennifer K. (Grabowski) Elam (David), Allison M. Jones (Michael Todd) and Rebecca A. Vera (Ben); and seven grandchildren, all of whom reside in Tuolumne County. A private, family graveside service is scheduled.

Date of Death: 10/09/2023

10/09/2023 Age: 77

77 Residence: Sonora, CA