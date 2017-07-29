GUTIERREZ, ERNESTO P.

Ernesto P Gutierrez passed away on Saturday, July 29th at UCSF with his wife and children by his side. Ernesto was born July 9, 1947 in Mexico City, Mexico. As a motivated youngster at the age of 12, he sold light bulbs door to door and later Encyclopedia Britannica. In 1968, he received a degree in mechanical engineering from Politecnico University “ESIME”. his first job as an Engineer was with an American Company, Fisher and Porter. He traveled the Mexican Republic calibrating and selling pumps and pressure systems in sugar and petroleum refineries. He met Patricia Dyer (Murphy’s native), while she was a student at the University of the Americas in Mexico City. They were married on July 12, 1969 and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona to study International Marketing at the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management. After finishing school, they returned to Mexico City where he was employed as Commercial Manager for Phillips, Int., as liaison between Holland & Mexico. While working for Phillips, he engineered and developed a hermetically sealed telephone transmitter case which was used throughout Mexico. Later his transmitter case was chosen by the government to be used as a one-hundred-year time capsule which was buried in the center of Mexico City. Ernesto gave up traveling to apprentice in construction. As he became proficient in the trade, Ernesto and Patti began purchasing “fixer uppers” and working together. During the next 30 years, Ernesto achieved the honor of becoming a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Shriner. In 1992-1993 he served as the Director for the Murphy’s-Angels Lions Club. During this time he was very proud to become a citizen of his new country. In later years, he enjoyed monthly meetings with friends at the Angel’s Gun Club. His passing is a shock to many, as he was always so upbeat, helpful to everyone, and he never mentioned that he was ill. He will be missed. Ernesto is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his children Erick, Anna, and John Paul; grandchildren Eleanor and Lucas Ernesto; siblings Sergio, Gerardo, Diana, and Alicia. Angels Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

A Masonic Service will be held on Sunday, Septembe 17th, 12:00 pm at the MUrphy's Masonic Lodge. Celebration of Life: A public "Celebration of Life" will be Sunday, September 17th, 4pm at the Murphy's Park. Friends and family are invited to remember the good times they shared with Ernesto.