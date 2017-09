Kenneth L. Christensen Sr. passed away Friday, September 1st in Loma Linda VA Medical center in Loma Linda, Ca. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Loma Linda, CA (former resident of Sonora) Services: Graveside Services are set for Friday, September 8th at 11am at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.