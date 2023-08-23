Clear
Froehlich, Josephin ‘Jo’

By Sabrina Biehl
Josephin ‘Jo’ Marie Froehlich, born August 1, 1932 in Tiltonsville, Ohio passed away March 23, 2023 in Edmonton, Kentucky. Graveside inurnment services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1 PM in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road in Sonora, California.
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements
  • Date of Death: 03/23/2023
  • Age: 90
  • Residence: Edmonton, Kentucky (Long time resident of Sonora)
  • Services: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1 PM in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road in Sonora, California.
