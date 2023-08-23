Froehlich, Josephin ‘Jo’
Josephin ‘Jo’ Marie Froehlich, born August 1, 1932 in Tiltonsville, Ohio passed away March 23, 2023 in Edmonton, Kentucky. Graveside inurnment services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1 PM in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road in Sonora, California.
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements
