Carolyn Jean Augustine, Born August 20, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements

Date of Death: 08/15/2023

08/15/2023 Age: 86

86 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10 AM at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, California