John Martin Linnell, born November 25, 1941 in Colebrook, New Hampshire passed away May 17, 2023 at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements

Date of Death: 05/17/2023

05/17/2023 Age: 81

81 Residence: Jamestown, CA