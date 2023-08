Carolyn Elizabeth Rich, born July 27, 1934 in Springfield, Massachusetts passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Sonora Care Center Unit 7 in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and no services will be held at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

